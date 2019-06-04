Services
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
View Map
Burial
Following Services
New Lexington Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Rose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jean Rose


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norma Jean Rose Obituary
Norma Jean Rose

Roseville, Ohio

- Norma Jean Rose, 79 of Roseville, Ohio died at 7:45 pm on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Adams Lane Care Center, Zanesville, Ohio. Born on June 10, 1939 in Shawnee, Ohio to the late Paul and Mildred Slatzer Fitzpatrick. Norma was a Methodist by faith; worked as a nurse's aide at the County Home in New Lexington and various home and health services; she devoted her life to being a wife, mother and grandmother. Survived by her children, Diane Snyder of Zanesville and Richard (Christina) Rose of Roseville; grandchildren, Sherri (Jack) Maxwell, Michelle (Scott) Wingrove and Jason L. (Kasie) Rose; great-grandchildren, Joe (Ashley) Fleming, Sr., Katelyn Klingler, Jamie Fleming and Jason M. and Jaxon Rose, Colten and Matthew Maxwell and Ryan Wingrove; great-great grandchildren, Joseph Fleming, Jr., Marleigh Hesser and Bo Fleming; sister, Mary Penrod of Zanesville; sister-in-law, Barbara Fitzpatrick of New Lexington. In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Arthur "Bud" Rose on March 21, 2017; son, Arthur Paul Rose; brothers, Don and Keith Fitzpatrick and son-in-law, Harold Snyder. Calling hours will be from 11 am-1 pm with funeral service at 1:00 pm with Pastor Marc Caton officiating on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery. The family thanks the caring staff at Adams Lane Care Center.Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now