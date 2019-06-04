|
|
Norma Jean Rose
Roseville, Ohio
- Norma Jean Rose, 79 of Roseville, Ohio died at 7:45 pm on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Adams Lane Care Center, Zanesville, Ohio. Born on June 10, 1939 in Shawnee, Ohio to the late Paul and Mildred Slatzer Fitzpatrick. Norma was a Methodist by faith; worked as a nurse's aide at the County Home in New Lexington and various home and health services; she devoted her life to being a wife, mother and grandmother. Survived by her children, Diane Snyder of Zanesville and Richard (Christina) Rose of Roseville; grandchildren, Sherri (Jack) Maxwell, Michelle (Scott) Wingrove and Jason L. (Kasie) Rose; great-grandchildren, Joe (Ashley) Fleming, Sr., Katelyn Klingler, Jamie Fleming and Jason M. and Jaxon Rose, Colten and Matthew Maxwell and Ryan Wingrove; great-great grandchildren, Joseph Fleming, Jr., Marleigh Hesser and Bo Fleming; sister, Mary Penrod of Zanesville; sister-in-law, Barbara Fitzpatrick of New Lexington. In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Arthur "Bud" Rose on March 21, 2017; son, Arthur Paul Rose; brothers, Don and Keith Fitzpatrick and son-in-law, Harold Snyder. Calling hours will be from 11 am-1 pm with funeral service at 1:00 pm with Pastor Marc Caton officiating on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery. The family thanks the caring staff at Adams Lane Care Center.Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on June 4, 2019