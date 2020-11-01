1/1
Norma Lee Polk
1942 - 2020
Norma Lee Polk

Zanesville - He called, she answered. On October 31, 2020, at 8:20 am Norma Lee (Kessler) Polk ran her last mile home. She was born on January 16, 1942, in Zanesville, Ohio, to the late Charles "Candy" and Opal (Robinson) Kessler. She was 78. She often said, "I don't mind my age, I just don't want to look it."

Norma loved Jesus, her family, and people in that order. She wanted everyone to know Jesus. She would ask, "Do you know my friend Jesus? If you don't know him, you can. Ask Jesus to forgive you and come into your heart. He will be your best friend." She lived what she believed. She was a walking testimony. She would invite everyone to church and would provide a ride there if needed. She loved music and singing. She sang in the church choir for many years. She also taught 4 and 5 year olds in Sunday School. Norma was a friend and mother to all. She was a great cook and made sure no one left hungry from her table. She had many people in her home where she fed their physical body and ministered to their soul. She ran a Grade A dairy, milking 25 of her beloved Holstein cows twice a day. Besides her dairy, she held various jobs over the years. Among her favorite jobs were selling Mary Kay and selling fine jewelry. Norma was the best sister, mom, aunt, nonnie, and friend.

She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by her only sister Patricia (Cecil) Yonley, her children Noelle Rardon, Justin Polk, Nicole (Caleb) Barr, Natasha (Nick) Turner, nephew Vance (Michelle) Carpenter, grandchildren Anthany Mayle, Lakota Marshall, Justin "Bub" Polk, Makenna Polk, and Giada Barr, brother-in-law Jim (Diane) Polk, nieces, nephew, and many friends.

In addition to her parents and in-laws, she was preceded in death by the father of her children Joe Polk, a sister-in-law Jenny Polk, brother Dwight, sister Cora Jean, and half siblings Jimmy, Juanita, and Betty.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Norma, invite someone to attend a church service with you. If you don't have a church, you are invited to attend Trinity Full Gospel (http://tfgchurch.com/) or Cornerstone Full Gospel (http://www.cornerstonefullgospel.com/).

A private family graveside service was held at Williams Cemetery, Zanesville.

Dignified and professional services entrusted to BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO.

To send a note of condolence to the family, visit: www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com; follow us on Facebook or call our professional staff at 740-452-4551.








Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
