|
|
Norma Mozena
Dresden - Norma J. Mozena, 86, of Dresden, Ohio died Sunday evening, October 20, 2019 at Genesis Morrison House in Zanesville, Ohio.
Born September 16, 1933 in Dresden, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy (King) Spiker and was a 1952 graduate of Dresden Jefferson High School. She was a life-long member of the Dresden United Methodist Church and was the church custodian for 15 years. Norma was a former Clerk of Jefferson Township, a position she held for 17 years and was a member of the American Legion Axillary for several years. She was active in the community as a member of the Sorosis Literary Society of Dresden, a 50 year plus member of Grange, a 30 year member of the Greater Zanesville Singers and was the first women member of the North Muskingum County Ruritan Organization. Norma enjoyed bowling and caring for her flower garden, but her greatest love was being with and attending to her family. Her faith, her family, her home and her community were her treasures.
Surviving are four daughters, Marilyn Mannarino of Frazeysburg, Carol (Danny) Wisecarver of Dresden, Barbara (Matthew) Stewart of Nashville, Tennessee and Linda (Jeffrey) Kight of Adamsville, Ohio; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-five great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, James S. Mozena whom she married May 24, 1951 and who died March 1, 1995 and two brothers, Dwight Spiker and Kenneth Spiker.
Calling hours will be 4pm to 8pm Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Dresden United Methodist Church, 1014 Main Street with Pastor Richard Purvis and former Pastor Greg Imboden officiating. Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery near Adamsville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice or to Dresden United Methodist Church.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019