Norma "Jean" Purvis
Knoxville - On July 24, 2020, Norma Jean Purvis, also known as Jean Purvis, passed away after a brief battle with cancer. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Roy L. Ream and Hazel M. Ream of Somerset, Ohio. Jean is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jimmie Purvis; daughter, Denise Adamson and husband, Clarence; granddaughter, Whitney Henderson and husband, Jordan; granddaughter, Katelyn Adamson; and great-grandson, Jackson Henderson. Jean was a retired Registered Nurse and worked in various hospitals around the country as the family had several corporate moves. She was also a long-time member of the Red Hat Society. Family will receive friends 1-2pm Sunday at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a service to celebrate Jean's life to follow at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
.