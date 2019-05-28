Norma Ruth Broom



FAIRFIELD - Norma Ruth Broom, 91, of Fairfield, OH, died at 2:46 P.M. on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Woodridge Health Care, Fairfield, Ohio. She was born February 4, 1928 in White County, Illinois to the late George Fred and Leila Owen Kuykendall. Ruth was a member for many years at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter -day Saints and former Co-Owner of Howards Service Company.



She is survived by two daughters, Martha (Koen) Van der Drift and Karen Broom; two sons, Michael (Andrea) Broom and Joseph Broom; a brother, William Kuykendall; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



In additional to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard C. Broom who died Feb. 6, 2009; a son, Daniel Broom; two sisters, Eileen Thomas and Eleanor Lockwood and five brothers, Max, Robert, Dick, Tom and Henry.



Friends and family may call from 4-7 P.M. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE and also one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints, 3300 Kearns Drive, Zanesville with Bishop Mark Pumphrey officiating. Ruth will be laid to rest next to her husband, Howard at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville.



Published in the Times Recorder on May 28, 2019