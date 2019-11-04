|
|
Norman Shepler
Frazeysburg - Norman E. Shepler, 94, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Saturday afternoon, November 2, 2019 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.
Born July 12, 1925 in Franklin Township of Coshocton County, he was a son of the late William P. and Agnes B. (McVickers) Shepler. Mr. Shepler proudly served our county in the United States Navy during World War II. He worked for Ohio Pipeline for 28 years and then he was self-employed for 12 years as owner and operator of Shepler Trucking. Norman was also a farmer and he loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and watching sports on TV.
Surviving is his loving wife of 70 years, Amy J. (Evans) Shepler whom he married November 14, 1949; two sons, James A. (Vickie) Shepler of Frazeysburg and Jeff (Marg) Shepler of Nashport; one daughter, Norma (Art) Girton of Frazeysburg; a daughter in-law, Maggie Shepler of Newark; ten grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; one great great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Norman Shepler, Jr.; a grandson, Dusty Shepler; a great grandson, Seth Shepler, Jr.; two brothers and four sisters.
Calling hours will be 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm Wednesday, November 6. 2019 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the funeral home with Minister Bill Meaige officiating. Burial will be in Smith Chapel Cemetery. The Licking County Veterans Alliance will conduct military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to Perryton Church of Christ, 6202 Licking Valley Road, NE, Frazeysburg, Ohio 43822.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019