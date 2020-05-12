|
Norval Charles Camp
Zanesville - Norval Charles Camp,Jr., 82, of Zanesville, passed away at 2:15 a.m. Tue. May 12, 2020 at Cedar Hill Care Center. He was born on Dec. 8, 1937 in South Zanesville, a son of the late Norval C. Camp and Blanche (Dickerson) Camp. He graduated from South Zanesville High School and attended one year at Ohio University-Zanesville. Norval married Linda Darlene Phillips on July 2, 1972 at a Lutheran Church in Cincinnati, Ohio. They enjoyed 27 years of marriage before her passing on April 10, 1999. They had one child together Chad Matthew Camp. Norval had three children Cynthia Lynn (Camp) Chapin, Jeffrey Charles (Teresa) Camp, and Julie Ann (Camp) Noe from a previous marriage and one step-son Terry David Phillips. Three grandchildren James Arbuckle, Jeff Camp, and Mariah Darlene Camp. One great-grandchild Lily Camp. Two step-grandchildren Nicole (Anthony) Farr and Donavon Phillips.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter Julie Ann Noe on Jan. 31, 2015.
Norval always laughed at his work history. He started at Campbell's Market at age 13 where he worked for five years, then two years at Maysville IGA, two years at McGraw Edison, six years at Taylor Construction as a dozer operator, then 31 years at Putnam Transfer, and five years at Redwood Motors. When he applied for Social Security they said, "how old are you, you have worked 49 years!" Norval was very active in his Masonic Lodge. He was a member of Lodge of Amity #5, Amrou Grotto-Good Fellow, Zanesville Royal Arch Masons, Zanesville Council #12, Cyrene Commandary #10, Knight Masons of Ireland, Scottish Rite, Aladdin Temple-Shrine, Ohio Lodge of Research, Ohio Chapter of Research, Knight York Cross of Honor, Masonic Temple Board, Governor District #12, President of Zavi Shrine Club, Zanesville Chapter #52 Order of Eastern Star, Rosa Shrine #8, Order of Amaranth. Norval and Linda presided together in Eastern Star, Amaranth, and White Shrine. He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church where he was a lay leader and greeter. He was a 25 year member of the South Zanesville Fire Department and a charter member of SZEMT for 13 years. He was a honorary member of Achhar Grotto in Columbus, Teharan Grotto in Newark, and El Tor Grotto in Toledo.
Private family services will be held at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home in White Cottage. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery. To sign the online guest book please visit
Published in the Times Recorder from May 12 to May 13, 2020