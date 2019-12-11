|
O'della Faye Dutro
Zanesville - O'della Faye Dutro, 98, of Zanesville, died at 7:50 A.M. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at The Oaks of Northpointe, Zanesville. She was born November 21, 1921, in Guernsey County, a daughter of the late John L. and Ada B. Wisecarver Black. She was the head cook at Tri-Valley Schools, a lifetime member of Muskingum County, and a member of Otego Full Gospel Church.
She is survived by a son, Gary E. (Wanda) Dutro; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Jane Dutro; and a sister, Mary E. Mitchell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry L. Dutro who died October 12, 2009 and two sons, Delmar D. Dutro and Larry A. Dutro.
Friends and family may call from 2:00 - 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, December 16, 2019, with Mark Granger officiating. She will be laid to rest at New Hope Cemetery, Adamsville Ohio.
To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019