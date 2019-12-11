Services
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for O'della Dutro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

O'della Faye Dutro


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
O'della Faye Dutro Obituary
O'della Faye Dutro

Zanesville - O'della Faye Dutro, 98, of Zanesville, died at 7:50 A.M. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at The Oaks of Northpointe, Zanesville. She was born November 21, 1921, in Guernsey County, a daughter of the late John L. and Ada B. Wisecarver Black. She was the head cook at Tri-Valley Schools, a lifetime member of Muskingum County, and a member of Otego Full Gospel Church.

She is survived by a son, Gary E. (Wanda) Dutro; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Jane Dutro; and a sister, Mary E. Mitchell.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry L. Dutro who died October 12, 2009 and two sons, Delmar D. Dutro and Larry A. Dutro.

Friends and family may call from 2:00 - 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, December 16, 2019, with Mark Granger officiating. She will be laid to rest at New Hope Cemetery, Adamsville Ohio.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of O'della's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now