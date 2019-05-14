|
Ocey E. Olney
Crooksville - Ocey E. Olney, 70, of Deavertown, passed away peacefully Sunday May 12, 2019 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House after an extended illness. She was born on July 16, 1948 in McCuneville, Ohio to the late Grover and Mary Pontious Browning. Ocey spent most of her life as a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother and worked for many years as regional district manager of Goodwill for Southeast Ohio and Northeast West Virginia. Above all, family was the most important thing to Ocey. She is survived by her husband of 40 years Delph "Dee" Olney of the home; daughters, Tricia (Steve) Brown of Zanesville, Arlinda (Vance) Patterson of Crooksville, Darla (Dave) Driggs of Deavertown and Deedra (Annie Renzi) Olney of Columbus; grandchildren, Tequilla, Jack, Kira, Dallas, Colt, Mylin, Addison, Amara; brothers, Gary (Valerie) Browning of Crooksville and Brad (Carole) Browning of Akron and a sister, Marsha (Bill) Searles of Crooksville; brother in laws, Bruce (Roxanne) Olney and Rodney Olney; sister-in-law, Betty Browning of Texas; honorary daughter and granddaughter, Jennifer Young and Olivia Ruperti; Ocey was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jack Riffle Jr.; and brother, Richard Browning. Family and friends may call Wednesday May 15, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where services will begin at 8pm with Pastor Carolyn Hoskinson officiating. You may send a note of condolence or light a candle at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder on May 14, 2019