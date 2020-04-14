|
Ona Swope
Zanesville - Ona Maxine Swope , 93 of Zanesville died at 12:26 A.M. Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Genesis Morrison House Hospice.
Ona was born March 13, 1927 in Garden City, Kansas the daughter of Ernst Gustave Breitkreutz and Emma Anna Kuhlmann Breitkreutz.
She was a homemaker, a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and very much a "Prayer Warrior" for her family and her church.
Ona is survived by her daughter, Candi (Rick) Emmert; two sisters and a brother, Wilma (Chuck) Norman, Elda (Harry) Reed and Bob (Sally) Breitkreutz; 4 grandchildren, Crystal (Eric) Hertzfeld, Darcy (Steve) Bajko, Kevin Swope & Kyle Swope; 3 Great Grandchildren, Vivienne Hertzfeld, Calvin & Tyler Bajko; and many nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death in addition to her parents, by her husband, Roland Nevitt Swope, a daughter, Cindi Swope and a sister, Dorothy Reed.
A private graveside service and burial will be conducted at the Dresden Cemetery, Dresden OH and a memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date at her church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church or Genesis Morrison House Hospice.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Ona's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020