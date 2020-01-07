|
Orville B. Ball
McConnelsville - Orville B. Ball, 87, of McConnelsville passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta. He was born September 7, 1932 in Chesterhill to the late Otis Ball and Leona Wade Ball. Orville was a retired truck driver for Putnam Transfer of Zanesville and was a member of the Teamsters Union Local # 637 of Zanesville. He was also a member of the Malta United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Hazel Cathaleen Ball, three daughters Donna E. Rainer of Beverly, Carol (Theo) Robinette of McConnelsville, and Patricia (Dale) Myers of Blue Rock. Also surviving are four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Martha Woodward and a brother Howard Ball. Friends may call Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at the Miller-Huck Funeral Home where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Elizabeth Reed officiating. After the service, at his request cremation will take place. Memorial contributions may be made the Malta United Methodist Church or the M. & M. Fire Dept. or to the Jesus Loves Me Thrift Store in Malta. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020