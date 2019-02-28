|
Owen Graham
Dresden - Owen Graham, 66, of Dresden, Ohio died Monday afternoon, February 25, 2019 at his home with his loving family at his side.
Born February 19, 1953 in Zanesville, Ohio he was a son of the late Dale F. and Margaret L. (Willyard) Graham and was a 1971 graduate of Tri-Valley High School. Owen was currently the maintenance supervisor for Tri-Valley Schools. Owen loved his job with Tri-Valley and was a very devoted and dedicated employee for over 34 years. He was a member of the Dresden United Methodist Church and a 30 year member of the Dresden Volunteer Fire Department. Owen was an assistant coach for Tri-Valley Girls Softball team and he enjoyed following the Tri-Valley boys football and basketball teams. He loved cars and loved attending to and cleaning his own vehicles. He was an avid NASCAR fan and he had a passion for bicycle riding, which he did daily. Above all, his greatest love was his family, his wife, his children and his grandchildren.
Surviving is his loving wife of 43 years, Peggy A. (Freshwater) Graham whom he married January 2, 1976; a son, Todd Graham of Nashport, Ohio; a daughter, Marcy Graham of Conesville, Ohio and four grandchildren, Skye, Wyatt, Summer and Philip. Also surviving is one brother, Fred (Kay) Graham of Nashport; two sisters, Sharon (Mike) Nusbaum of Dresden and Joyce (Bill) Evans of Johnstown, Ohio; several nieces and nephews and his mother in-law, Donna Freshwater of Dresden.
Calling hours will be 3pm to 8pm Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the funeral home with Mr. Bruce Kurtz officiating. Burial will be in Covenanter Cemetery near Dresden.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dale "Scoop" Graham Scholarship Fund. Checks should be made to: Tri-Valley Biddy League Boys, c/o Century National Bank, Post Office Box 507, Dresden, Ohio 43821.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 28, 2019