Pamela G. Davis
Zanesville - Pamela G. Davis 67, of Zanesville passed away at 11:41 a.m. October 22, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. She was born May 26, 1953 in Guernsey Co. Ohio the daughter of the late Richard Fogle and Donna Parrish Fogle. She retired from Prime Care in Zanesville, attended the Pennsville Church of Christ, member of the V.F.W. in Malta, attended 2 years at Washington State College. She is survived by her husband Russell Davis; children, Clinton (Angela) Shriver of Malta, Amanda (Thomas) Adams of Zanesville; step children, Trina (George Prislipsky) Davis and Shanda (Bill) Scherer; ten grandchildren, Hayden, Hunter and Gavin Shriver, Mason Boone, Makenna Eltringham, Ashlynn, Blake and Catlyn Adams, Lydia and Liam Scherer; siblings, Beverly Ann Scott (Darius) Chapman of Stockport, Joyce E. Schott of McConnelsville, Edward (Cindy) Fogle of Reno, and Nannette (Mark) Sampson of Beverly. Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville. Calling hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com
