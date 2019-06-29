|
|
Pamela J. Ross
Drakes - Pamela J. Ross 53 of Drakes passed away Thursday June 27, 2019 at the Genesis Perry County Medical Center.
She was born January 13, 1966 in Nelsonville a daughter of the late Clyde E. and Mary Ann Bernard Hill Jr.
Pam was a former employee of Sunbridge of New Lexington and was a member of the Corning Eagles Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by her husband Rodney Ross; her children Jessica (Jeff Rodgers) Ross and Lacey (Alan Flautt) Ross; her sisters Beth (Kent) Anderson and Theresa (Rob) Martin; her brothers Jay (Karen) Hill and Jason Hill; Mother in law Barb (George) Ross Wilson; brother in laws Mike (Leatha) Ross and Chris (Amy) Ross; her four legged kids Rocky and Kye; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her sister Cindy and her nephews Aaron and Justin Wolfe.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at the J.E. HUMPHREY FUNERAL HOME 118 W. Walnut Street Shawnee with Father Michael Hartge officiating.
Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Corning.
Following the funeral services family and friends are invited to share in food and fellowship at the Corning Eagles Basement, food may be dropped off at the Eagles for the meal Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Monday at the funeral home, with Eagles services being conducted at 7pm and Prayers services being conducted at 8pm.
Memorial Contributions may be made to The Perry County Cancer Alliance P.O. Box 724 New Lexington, Oh 43764.
To sign the online quest book please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com
Published in the Times Recorder on June 29, 2019