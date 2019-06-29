Services
J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
(740) 394-2626
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela J. Ross


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela J. Ross Obituary
Pamela J. Ross

Drakes - Pamela J. Ross 53 of Drakes passed away Thursday June 27, 2019 at the Genesis Perry County Medical Center.

She was born January 13, 1966 in Nelsonville a daughter of the late Clyde E. and Mary Ann Bernard Hill Jr.

Pam was a former employee of Sunbridge of New Lexington and was a member of the Corning Eagles Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her husband Rodney Ross; her children Jessica (Jeff Rodgers) Ross and Lacey (Alan Flautt) Ross; her sisters Beth (Kent) Anderson and Theresa (Rob) Martin; her brothers Jay (Karen) Hill and Jason Hill; Mother in law Barb (George) Ross Wilson; brother in laws Mike (Leatha) Ross and Chris (Amy) Ross; her four legged kids Rocky and Kye; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her sister Cindy and her nephews Aaron and Justin Wolfe.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at the J.E. HUMPHREY FUNERAL HOME 118 W. Walnut Street Shawnee with Father Michael Hartge officiating.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Corning.

Following the funeral services family and friends are invited to share in food and fellowship at the Corning Eagles Basement, food may be dropped off at the Eagles for the meal Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Monday at the funeral home, with Eagles services being conducted at 7pm and Prayers services being conducted at 8pm.

Memorial Contributions may be made to The Perry County Cancer Alliance P.O. Box 724 New Lexington, Oh 43764.

To sign the online quest book please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com
Published in the Times Recorder on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now