Pamela Jane Mangus

- - Pamela mangus passed away Aug, 9, 2019.

Pamela was born Nov, 23, 1953 to Delaine and Emma Jean Abbott. Pam was a seventh Day Adventist by faith. A friend to many.

Pamela is survived by her loving husband of many years Larry Mangus.

She is also survived By her daughters Penny (Mike) Kramer, Angela (Nick) Barnhart, Leeann (Bobby) Maynard, And Lori Mangus, one son Jamie Mangus, her Grand children Rachel, Tabatha, Bethany, McKenzie, Joey, Wyatt, Levi, Rebekah, Katylen, Benjamin, Pamela, Elizabeth, McKayla, Hannah, Aaron, Austin, Isaac, Isaiah, Bobby 3rd, Matthew and Patricia Jane, Jamie David jr, and 7 great grandchildren.

Pam was also survived by her Sister Billie Mominey, Susan Scott, Wendy Hoover and a brother. Many nieces and nephews ,Pamela was preceded in Death by her father Delaine Abbott and her Daughter Patricia Staffey.

May she Rest In Peace as she was laid to rest next to her daughter in the mangus family cemetery in Stockport Ohio.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 22, 2019
