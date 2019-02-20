Services
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Faith United Christian Church
3411 Richmond Ave. NE
Canton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Faith United Christian Church
3411 Richmond Ave. NE
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Fowler-Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Fowler-Smith


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia A. Fowler-Smith Obituary
Patricia A. Fowler-Smith

Mineral City - Patricia A. Fowler-Smith, age 81, of Mineral City, passed away February 16, 2019. She was born April 11, 1937 in Belpre, Ohio. Patricia was a 1955 graduate of McKinley High School and went on to earn an Associate Degree in Nursing from Capital University, Bachelor of Social Work from Ohio University and a Master of Science in Nursing from University of Akron. She worked for 47 years as an ICU nurse, psychiatric nurse, hospice nurse, director and nurse educator. Patricia retired from Apple Creek Developmental Center as the Director of Nursing. She was a member of Faith United Christian Church, the Christian Woman's Fellowship Organization and was a former member of Eastern Stars New Dawn #80 OES. Patricia enjoyed cooking, baking pies, grocery shopping, gardening and reading. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ila Lopes; stepfather, John Lopes; father, John Hardin; former husband, Elmer Fowler and siblings, Eloy, Estella and Ben Lopes. Survivors include her husband, Carlyn Smith; children, Michael Fowler and Kimberly Fowler; grandchildren, Shawn Bowman, Angela Fowler, Loranza (Kevin) Eaddy; brothers, John Lopes, James (Trudy) Lopes; sisters, Faye (Leon) Curry, Sonja Jenkins, Estel Pittman, Dolores (Roger) Williams; aunt, Donovan Quarles; uncle, Aralia (Josephine) Stephens; eight grandchildren; four stepdaughters and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral service will be held Saturday at 11:30am at Faith United Christian Church, 3411 Richmond Ave. NE., Canton, OH. Burial in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Calling hours will be held Friday from 6-8pm as well as one hour prior to the service from 10:30-11:30am all at the church. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reed Funeral Home
Download Now