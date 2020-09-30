Patricia A. Mautz
Zanesville - Patricia Ann Mautz, 75, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Charles Ernest and Violet Louise Spicer Robbins. Patricia retired from Carskadden Optical after 37 years. She also was employed at Essex Wire, Mosaic Tile and volunteered for over 10 years at Genesis. She was a member of Coburn United Methodist Church where she participated in the bible study class.
She is survived by her husband Walter Franklin "Jack" Mautz Jr.; a daughter Kimberly Ann Mautz; a grandson John Mautz; three brothers: Jim (Pat Price) Robbins, John (Peggy Ballis) Robbins and Larry (Diana) Robbins; a sister Janet "Cricket" Roberts; a brother in law James Hunter; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is in death by a sister Eileen Hunter, brother in law Dale "Hub" Roberts; a sister in law Ellen Mautz; and two nieces: Starla Moran and Vicky Beaver.
Memorial contributions may be made in Patricia's honor to the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Calling hours will be 6 to 8PM Thursday, October 1, 2020 and one hour prior to the services which will be held at 11AM Friday, October 2, 2020 in the chapel at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Pastor Justin Williams will be officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park.
