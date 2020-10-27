1/1
Patricia A. Payne
1926 - 2020
Patricia A. Payne

Zanesville - Patricia A. Payne 94, of Zanesville, died at 11:11 A.M. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. She was born February 23, 1926, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Friend and Nellie Rucker Roach. She had worked for Borden's Dairy for 23 years and General Electric for 20 years. Pat was a Presbyterian by faith was a member of Zanesville Women's Club and enjoyed traveling.

Pat always was a positive person no matter the circumstances; her ever present smile was infectious. A joke at Primrose was "here comes the Payne again" because nothing could be further from the truth. Pat loved playing games, especially Bridge. Rarely did she turn down a request to join in on any game. She also enjoyed playing golf and was on the same league for many years.

Surviving are nieces and nephews, Robin (Patrick) Lappin, Robert Alan Roach, Thad (May) Roach and Patricia (Todd) McGregor; and many great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Payne; a brother, Robert Friend Roach; and a niece-in-law, Denise Roach.

Friends and family may call one hour prior to the funeral which will be held at 1:00 P.M. Sunday, November 1, 2020 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Mr. William L. Meaige officiating. She will be laid to rest at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville.

To send a note of condolence visit, www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook or call our professional staff at 740-452-4551.






Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
