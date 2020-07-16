Patricia A. Rambo
Hopewell - Patricia A. Rambo, 81, of Hopewell, died at 10:27 P.M. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. She was born May 11, 1939, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Henry and Dortha Bonnett Krouskoupf. She was a beautician and worked for ten years at Willow Haven Nursing home. She was a member of Mt. Sterling United Methodist Church. She could grow anything with her green thumb and loved all animals, especially watching over her cows. Patricia was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of sixty years, Paul Rambo; a son, Wesley Rambo; a daughter, Lori Noland; five grandchildren, Ashley, Courtney, Samantha, Brianna, and Anthony; and six great-grandchildren, Blade, Bentley, Ameilia, Titus, Lex, and Fayth.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Seevers.
The family would like to thank Tiffany and the many others at Altercare who gave loving and compassionate care of Patricia.
A cremation has taken place under the direction of BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with no calling hours or services to be held.
