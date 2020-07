Patricia A. RamboHopewell - Patricia A. Rambo, 81, of Hopewell, died at 10:27 P.M. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. She was born May 11, 1939, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Henry and Dortha Bonnett Krouskoupf. She was a beautician and worked for ten years at Willow Haven Nursing home. She was a member of Mt. Sterling United Methodist Church. She could grow anything with her green thumb and loved all animals, especially watching over her cows. Patricia was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.She is survived by her husband of sixty years, Paul Rambo; a son, Wesley Rambo; a daughter, Lori Noland; five grandchildren, Ashley, Courtney, Samantha, Brianna, and Anthony; and six great-grandchildren, Blade, Bentley, Ameilia, Titus, Lex, and Fayth.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Seevers.The family would like to thank Tiffany and the many others at Altercare who gave loving and compassionate care of Patricia.A cremation has taken place under the direction of BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with no calling hours or services to be held.To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com , follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.