Patricia A. Rambo
Patricia A. Rambo

Hopewell - Patricia A. Rambo, 81, of Hopewell, died at 10:27 P.M. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. She was born May 11, 1939, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Henry and Dortha Bonnett Krouskoupf. She was a beautician and worked for ten years at Willow Haven Nursing home. She was a member of Mt. Sterling United Methodist Church. She could grow anything with her green thumb and loved all animals, especially watching over her cows. Patricia was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of sixty years, Paul Rambo; a son, Wesley Rambo; a daughter, Lori Noland; five grandchildren, Ashley, Courtney, Samantha, Brianna, and Anthony; and six great-grandchildren, Blade, Bentley, Ameilia, Titus, Lex, and Fayth.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Seevers.

The family would like to thank Tiffany and the many others at Altercare who gave loving and compassionate care of Patricia.

A cremation has taken place under the direction of BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with no calling hours or services to be held.

To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.






Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
