Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
536 Moxahala Avenue
Zanesville, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
536 Moxahala Avenue
Zanesville, OH
Patricia Ann Cox Dansby


1939 - 2019
Patricia Ann Cox Dansby Obituary
Patricia Ann Cox Dansby

Zanesville - Patricia Ann C. (Wyatt) Cox Dansby, a.k.a. "Mama", 80 of Zanesville, died 11:50 PM, Thursday, August 22, 2019, surrounded by her family.

She was born Friday, July 14, 1939 in Cadiz, the daughter of Doyle Wyatt and Mary Katherine (Greene) Wyatt.

Visitation will be 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 PM, Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, Zanesville, and one hour prior to funeral services from 10 to 11 AM, Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 536 Moxahala Avenue, Zanesville. Funeral Services will follow at 11 AM, Wednesday, at the church. To read the full obituary please see www.hilliscombsnestor.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 26, 2019
