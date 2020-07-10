Patricia Ann Singleton



Patricia Ann Singleton, age 90, passed away June 15, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born January 7, 1930 in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of William and Mary (Korn) Holmes. She graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in 1948 and then attended beauty school. Pat married her beloved husband of 68 years, George Vernon Singleton, on April 23, 1949 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Zanesville. She stood by him through thick and thin, including when he presented her with her first color television set, a black and white Zenith model he painted pink with leftover nursery paint.



Pat worked as a beautician for her mother-in-law Iva Singleton at the Beauty Nook in the Lind Arcade, and later became a representative for Welcome Wagon, showering new residents of Zanesville with spatulas, yardsticks, coupon books, cutting boards, and bottle openers from area businesses. Finally, she worked as a teachers' aide in the Zanesville City School district, where for over two decades she lovingly tended to the cuts, bruises, and runny noses of countless kindergarten students at Monroe, Pioneer, and Sheridan Elementary Schools.



Pat enjoyed baking, cooking and canning, putting by corn, tomatoes, peas, green beans, and strawberries from George's garden. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed playing cards and board games. Pat and George welcomed everyone who visited their Locust Avenue home of 55 years with delicious food, drinks, and homemade wine. Even the postman was not allowed to complete his daily rounds without a shot of Pat's favorite Irish cure for the common cold, Celtic Honey, an Irish whiskey liqueur.



She is survived by her beloved children Sheryl (Glenn) Ferris of Clearwater, Florida, George William (Debbie) Singleton of Germantown, Tennessee, and Shannon (Bill) Dickens of Romeo. Pat and George both were extremely proud of their grandchildren Michael Ferris, Katie Ferris, Kaitlyn Singleton, Connor Singleton, Rachel (Josh) Whicker, and Sean Dickens, all of whom inherited her strong work ethic and wicked Irish wit. She was preceded in death by her parents, her adoring husband George and sister Sally Jo Andrews. Memorial donations may be made in Pat's honor to the St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Zanesville, Ohio or the Romeo VFW Auxiliary. A Funeral Service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Muir Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store