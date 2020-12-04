1/
Patricia Geyer
Patricia Geyer

Zanesville - Patricia Ann Geyer 82 of Sonora Ohio passed away Thursday December 3rd 2020 at Genesis Hospital Zanesville Ohio. She was born October 20th 1938 at Zanesville Ohio daughter of the late Charles G. Reed and Blance F. Walters Reed. She was a devoted home maker and was a member of the Sonoria United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son Brian K. (Ruth) Geyer and grandchildren Megan and Benjimin Geyer.

She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty years Russell E. Geyer and four brothers Walter, Charles, Richard, and Edward Reed. Three sisters Goldie Fitzgerald, Frances Manning, Doris Corwin, Fern Wisecarver.

Private grave-side services will take place at St. Paul's Cemetary.

On-line condolences may be seny to wwwdelongbakerlanning.com

Delong-Baker-Lanning Funeral Home is serving the Geyer family.








Published in Times Recorder from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
