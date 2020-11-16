Patricia J. Isner
Zanesville - Patricia J. Isner, 78, of Zanesville, died at 9:00 P.M. on Saturday, November, 14, 2020 at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. She was born January 6, 1942, in Brooklyn Maryland, a daughter of the late Hansel and Mary (Zoeffel) Isner. She was the owner of Isner's Pottery for over forty years. Patty enjoyed puzzles with Ron Jones, her significant other, going to yard sales, gardening, and loved her grandchildren.
She is survived by five children, Dawn (Gregg) Connell, Tammy (Peter) Cuijpers, Michael (Molly) Zinsmeister, Beth (Aron) Dotson, and Lisa (Ken) Nutter; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tricia Lawrence; and a grandson, Christian Mahle.
Due to Covid-19, the family will hold a celebration of life service in the spring.
