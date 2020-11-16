1/1
Patricia J. Isner
Patricia J. Isner

Zanesville - Patricia J. Isner, 78, of Zanesville, died at 9:00 P.M. on Saturday, November, 14, 2020 at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. She was born January 6, 1942, in Brooklyn Maryland, a daughter of the late Hansel and Mary (Zoeffel) Isner. She was the owner of Isner's Pottery for over forty years. Patty enjoyed puzzles with Ron Jones, her significant other, going to yard sales, gardening, and loved her grandchildren.

She is survived by five children, Dawn (Gregg) Connell, Tammy (Peter) Cuijpers, Michael (Molly) Zinsmeister, Beth (Aron) Dotson, and Lisa (Ken) Nutter; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tricia Lawrence; and a grandson, Christian Mahle.

Due to Covid-19, the family will hold a celebration of life service in the spring.

A cremation has taken place under the direction of BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE the areas only funeral home owned crematory.

To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.






Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
