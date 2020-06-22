Patricia J. Kingrey
Zanesville - Patricia Jane Kingrey, 77, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was born July 28, 1942 in Delphi, Indiana to the late Ora and Laura Suddoth Shackfelford. She was self-employed as a Nurse's Aide in the health care industry.
She is survived by sons: Jamie (Tammy) O'Neill and Clayton (Shari) O'Neill; five grandchildren: Breanna O'Neill, Kristopher (Heather) O'Neill, Heather (Mike) Dickerson, Michael (Donna) O'Neill and Bryon O'Neill; seven great grandchildren: Kiera, Khristopher, Emma, Micheal, Koda, Braydon and Maci; three brothers: Russell Shackelford, Lee (Tammy) Shakelford and Tom Shackelford; seven sisters: Margaret (Bill) James, Ethel Timmons, Joy (Bill) Scaggs, Mary Francis Shackelford, Rose (Gene) Conklin and Barb (Quincy) Edwards; and her loving dogs: Minnie and Sadie.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Mike Kingrey.
Burial will be held at 3PM Friday, June 26, 2020 in Zanesville Memorial Park.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.