Patricia J. Kingrey
Patricia J. Kingrey

Zanesville - Patricia Jane Kingrey, 77, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was born July 28, 1942 in Delphi, Indiana to the late Ora and Laura Suddoth Shackfelford. She was self-employed as a Nurse's Aide in the health care industry.

She is survived by sons: Jamie (Tammy) O'Neill and Clayton (Shari) O'Neill; five grandchildren: Breanna O'Neill, Kristopher (Heather) O'Neill, Heather (Mike) Dickerson, Michael (Donna) O'Neill and Bryon O'Neill; seven great grandchildren: Kiera, Khristopher, Emma, Micheal, Koda, Braydon and Maci; three brothers: Russell Shackelford, Lee (Tammy) Shakelford and Tom Shackelford; seven sisters: Margaret (Bill) James, Ethel Timmons, Joy (Bill) Scaggs, Mary Francis Shackelford, Rose (Gene) Conklin and Barb (Quincy) Edwards; and her loving dogs: Minnie and Sadie.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Mike Kingrey.

Burial will be held at 3PM Friday, June 26, 2020 in Zanesville Memorial Park.

THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE has the distinct honor of serving the family.

To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.






Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snouffer Funeral Home
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

