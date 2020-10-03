1/1
Patricia J. Perone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia J. Perone

Zanesville - Patricia "Pat" J. Perone, 75 of Zanesville died at 2:26 PM Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Genesis Hospital following an extended illness.

She was born September 21, 1945 in Tyler, Texas the daughter of Ashton John Weisend and Jane Irene McCoy Weisend.

Pat was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church and a loving wife and mother who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband, Charles "Chuck" H. Perone Jr. whom she married February 8, 1964; two daughters, Pam Perone and Elizabeth "Libby" Mirgon; one son, John (Kris) Perone, and five grandchildren, Layne Perone, Kaylor Perone, Ashton Mirgon, Austin Mirgon, and Jaxon Mirgon. Pat was preceded in death by her parents,

The family held a private visitation and funeral service with Rev. JCP Sullivan and burial at Mt. Olive Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Genesis Hospice & Palliative Care, 713 Forest Ave. Zanesville OH 43701. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at the Oaks at Bethesda for the excellent & loving care they provided during her two-year stay.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Patricia's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved