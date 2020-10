Patricia J. PeroneZanesville - Patricia "Pat" J. Perone, 75 of Zanesville died at 2:26 PM Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Genesis Hospital following an extended illness.She was born September 21, 1945 in Tyler, Texas the daughter of Ashton John Weisend and Jane Irene McCoy Weisend.Pat was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church and a loving wife and mother who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.She is survived by her loving husband, Charles "Chuck" H. Perone Jr. whom she married February 8, 1964; two daughters, Pam Perone and Elizabeth "Libby" Mirgon; one son, John (Kris) Perone, and five grandchildren, Layne Perone, Kaylor Perone, Ashton Mirgon, Austin Mirgon, and Jaxon Mirgon. Pat was preceded in death by her parents,The family held a private visitation and funeral service with Rev. JCP Sullivan and burial at Mt. Olive Cemetery.Memorial contributions can be made to the Genesis Hospice & Palliative Care, 713 Forest Ave. Zanesville OH 43701. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at the Oaks at Bethesda for the excellent & loving care they provided during her two-year stay.The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Patricia's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com