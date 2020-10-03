Patricia J. Perone
Zanesville - Patricia "Pat" J. Perone, 75 of Zanesville died at 2:26 PM Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Genesis Hospital following an extended illness.
She was born September 21, 1945 in Tyler, Texas the daughter of Ashton John Weisend and Jane Irene McCoy Weisend.
Pat was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church and a loving wife and mother who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband, Charles "Chuck" H. Perone Jr. whom she married February 8, 1964; two daughters, Pam Perone and Elizabeth "Libby" Mirgon; one son, John (Kris) Perone, and five grandchildren, Layne Perone, Kaylor Perone, Ashton Mirgon, Austin Mirgon, and Jaxon Mirgon. Pat was preceded in death by her parents,
The family held a private visitation and funeral service with Rev. JCP Sullivan and burial at Mt. Olive Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Genesis Hospice & Palliative Care, 713 Forest Ave. Zanesville OH 43701. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at the Oaks at Bethesda for the excellent & loving care they provided during her two-year stay.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Patricia's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com
