Patricia J. Saum
Crooksville - Patricia J. Saum, 79, of Crooksville, Ohio died at 6:47 AM, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Adams Lane Care Center in Zanesville following an extended illness.
She was born April 30, 1940 in Zanesville, the daughter of the late Clyde and Esther (nee: McConnell) Ribble.
Pat retired after 23 years as a dispatcher for the New Lexington Police Department. She enjoyed bird watching and took great pleasure in cultivating her beautiful flower gardens. Pat was Lutheran by faith.
Pat is survived by her five children, several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Fred A. Saum who died July 27, 2002.
The family will receive visitors 10:00 AM-1:00 PM, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville where funeral services and a remembrance of Pat's life will be held at 1:00 PM with Kyle Eveland as celebrant. She will be laid to rest in Iliff Cemetery next to her husband, Fred.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020