Patricia J. Watson
Zanesville - Patricia J. Watson, 88, of Zanesville, died at 11:05 A.M. Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her home. She was born January 10, 1932 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Clarence and Edith Gray Kreager. She was a member of Meadow Farm Church, retired from Surgical Associates and loved to play cards.
Surviving are a daughter Cynthia (Randy) Murgittroyd of Zanesville; two sons, David (Cristi) Watson of Zanesville, and Matthew R. Watson; seven grandchildren, Corey (Jane) Watson, Tadd (Anne) Watson, Keely Harper, Adam (Jessica) Murgittroyd, Brittany (Joshua) Driggs, Ryan Watson, and Lucas Watson; nine great grandchildren, Hunter, Alex, Sophia, Sadie, Celie, Scarlett, Lyla, Colin and Hailey; a sister, Rosemary Sawyer and a sister-in-law, Janet Watson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Richard L. Watson whom she married July 23, 1950 and died May 11, 2015 and a brother, Bernard Kreager.
Private family services will be held at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with burial to follow at Zanesville Memorial Park, Zanesville.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 9 to May 10, 2020