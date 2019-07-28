|
|
Patricia Kleinhoffer
Zanesville - Patricia Elizabeth Kleinhoffer, 51, passed away Tuesday, July 24, 2019 at 8:11 AM at Genesis Emergency Room.
She was born on March 18, 1968 in Belle Glad, Florida to Mary & Daniel Corder. She is preceded in death by her father, son Hawk and sister Mary Ann.
She leaves behind her soulmate, Christopher Kleinhoffer; children, Vanessa (Ethan) Gent, Patricia (Stephen) Murphy, Amy (Kyle) Ellis, Brandon Corder & Thomas Reed. She also leaves behind 4 grandchildren; siblings Melissa (Butch) Corder, Daniel (Juanita) Corder, Crystal (Walt) Grandstaff, Eldon Corder, Charles Corder, Tammy Corder, and special family friends, Mark Haga & Annette Evans.
She served the Lord with every breath & action.
She also volunteered for many local businesses.
Calling Hours will be held Monday July 29th from 10am to 12noon with Funeral to follow at 12 noon @ DeLong-Baker& Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street Zanesville with Cremation following the service.
Family & Friends is encouraged to bring a covered dish to the Muskingum County Senior Services 1118 West Main Street at 3 P.M. Monday.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 28, 2019