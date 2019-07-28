Services
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
Zanesville - Patricia Elizabeth Kleinhoffer, 51, passed away Tuesday, July 24, 2019 at 8:11 AM at Genesis Emergency Room.

She was born on March 18, 1968 in Belle Glad, Florida to Mary & Daniel Corder. She is preceded in death by her father, son Hawk and sister Mary Ann.

She leaves behind her soulmate, Christopher Kleinhoffer; children, Vanessa (Ethan) Gent, Patricia (Stephen) Murphy, Amy (Kyle) Ellis, Brandon Corder & Thomas Reed. She also leaves behind 4 grandchildren; siblings Melissa (Butch) Corder, Daniel (Juanita) Corder, Crystal (Walt) Grandstaff, Eldon Corder, Charles Corder, Tammy Corder, and special family friends, Mark Haga & Annette Evans.

She served the Lord with every breath & action.

She also volunteered for many local businesses.

Calling Hours will be held Monday July 29th from 10am to 12noon with Funeral to follow at 12 noon @ DeLong-Baker& Lanning Funeral Home

56 South 5th Street Zanesville with Cremation following the service.

Family & Friends is encouraged to bring a covered dish to the Muskingum County Senior Services 1118 West Main Street at 3 P.M. Monday.

To sign the online guestbook please visit

www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder on July 28, 2019
