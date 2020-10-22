Patricia N. (Anderson) SearfosNew Lexington - Patricia N. (Anderson) Searfos, 87, Passed away on Tuesday, October 21, 2020 at the Arbors of Carroll.She was born November 11, 1932 in New Lexington.She was the daughter of the late Chester Oates and Hazel Dorsey Anderson.Patricia married the love of her life Clyde E. Searfos on September 10, 1950.She was a retired employee of United Technologies (Bryant) after many years.Patricia is survived by her sons, Michael (Linda) Searfos of Canal Winchester and Bryan (Terri) Searfos of Westerville. Grandchildren, Benjamin (Emily) Searfos, Elizabeth (David) Webster, Kelli Searfos, Andrea (Eric) Searfos-Miller, and was expecting the birth of her first great granddaughter in November.Private family services will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020.Burial will be in New Lexington Cemetery next to her beloved husband.Memorial contributions may be made to the Perry County Senior Center, 520 First Street, New Lexington, OH 43764. Chute-Wiley Funeral Home, 118 S Jackson St., New Lexington is in charge of arrangements.