1/
Patricia N. (Anderson) Searfos
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia N. (Anderson) Searfos

New Lexington - Patricia N. (Anderson) Searfos, 87, Passed away on Tuesday, October 21, 2020 at the Arbors of Carroll.

She was born November 11, 1932 in New Lexington.

She was the daughter of the late Chester Oates and Hazel Dorsey Anderson.

Patricia married the love of her life Clyde E. Searfos on September 10, 1950.

She was a retired employee of United Technologies (Bryant) after many years.

Patricia is survived by her sons, Michael (Linda) Searfos of Canal Winchester and Bryan (Terri) Searfos of Westerville. Grandchildren, Benjamin (Emily) Searfos, Elizabeth (David) Webster, Kelli Searfos, Andrea (Eric) Searfos-Miller, and was expecting the birth of her first great granddaughter in November.

Private family services will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Burial will be in New Lexington Cemetery next to her beloved husband.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Perry County Senior Center, 520 First Street, New Lexington, OH 43764. Chute-Wiley Funeral Home, 118 S Jackson St., New Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

www.chutewiley.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chute-Wiley Funeral Home
118 S Jackson Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
(740) 342-1273
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chute-Wiley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved