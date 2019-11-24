|
Patricia "Patty" Smith Lacy
Patty grew up in Zanesville, Ohio she was born November 25, 1953. Her parents were Orley L and Betty J Smith she was one of their five children. She attended Munson elem., Hancock Jr High, and Zanesville High School. She worked as a beautician in the Columbus area until she retired.
Saturday Patty was found at her Sister Annette's home in Newark Ohio where she had spent her last days. She lost her battle with Lung Cancer and had gone home to our Lord on November 16, 2019.
She was preceded in death by both Parents Orley L, Betty J Smith, a sister Cynthia Smith and a niece Tammy J Noe.
Patty will be remembered as being full of life and her great sense of humor. She always had a funny joke or story to keep her family and friends laughing. She was loved and will be missed by all who loved her.
She is survived by brother Orley W.Smith (Teresa A) of New Bloomington Ohio their children Jason and Joshua "JT" and families. Two sisters Annette L (Bernard Sr) of Newark, Ohio. children Bernard Jr, "BG" and Kreg and their families. Teresa "Terri" J Smith Clements (Jack) of Brooksville , Florida their children Danny, Doug, Tina, Jack III and Rich and their families. As well as many Uncles, Aunts, grand nephews, and friends.
There will be no public Memorial. Patty willed her body to Ohio University the Willed Body Program in Athens Ohio. There will be a private family "Celebration of her Life " to be announced at a later date. In Lieu of flowers please donate to the American Cancer Association.
Published in the Times Recorder on Nov. 24, 2019