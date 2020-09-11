Patrick Barry
Zanesville - Patrick (Pat) William Barry returned home to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, September 10th after a courageous fight with brain cancer. Pat was born on December 1, 1956 in Zanesville to Janet Jacobs Barry and the late William (Bill) S. Barry.
Pat married Joan "Joanie" Nash on July 15, 1978 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church by Fr. Justin Hennessey in Zanesville. They raised three sons: John (Mary) of New Lexington, Joshua (Jessica) of Plain City, and Justin (Megan) of Charleston, SC. Pat was "Pappy" to their beloved grandchildren Conlin, Kensington, Sawyer, and Iris.
Pat spent many years working at the family business, Bloomer Candy Company in Zanesville. He began his career at Bloomer Candy while just a young boy, unloading trucks and cleaning offices and work areas for his grandfather and father. Bloomer Candy Company was founded by Pat's great-grandfather, John Barry, in 1879 and was sold in 2009. Pat served as Vice President of Production and Distribution and was personally involved in making Bloomer's famous chocolates. Pat was the "guy with the recipes." After the sale of the company, Pat worked as a software engineer for NCR and as a consultant for Chase Bank in Columbus.
Pat was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, where he served as an usher for many years and served on the parish council. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus council #505, past President of the St. Thomas School Board and past Treasurer of the Boy Scouts of America. He loved spending time with his family above everything else, and enjoyed computers, telling jokes, being a prankster, flying, coffee, peanut butter, and Coke Zero.
In addition to his wife, sons, and grandchildren, Pat is survived by his mother Janet; two sisters, Teresa Kinkead (John) of Naples, FL and Ann Kane (Phillip) of Akron; two brothers Thomas Barry and Robert Barry of Zanesville, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Pat was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Catherine Jacobs; paternal grandparents, William and Mildred Barry, father, William Barry; and niece, Emma Barry.
Visitation will be held from 3:00PM to 5:00 PM with the rosary being recited at 2:45 PM on Sunday, September 13th at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Monday, September 14th at St. Nicholas Catholic Church with Rev. JCP Sullivan as celebrant. Burial will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery.
The family would like to give special thanks to Maria and Cindy at Hospice of Central Ohio for the attentive care they gave Pat during his illness.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Bishop Rosecrans General Scholarship Fund or to the Glioblastoma Foundation.
