Dayton - If Pat Coffey were still here, he would proudly say, "Happy St. Paddy's Day!" Patrick Coffey, 74, most recently of Dayton, died peacefully in his sleep on February 4, 2020. Son of the late Dorothea (nee Garrett) Coffey and former Zanesville councilman, ballplayer and mayor Paul Coffey (also deceased), Pat and his wife Cynthia (nee Rush) of twenty-five years resided in Columbus from 1989 until 2005 before moving to Dayton to care for Cynthia's aging parents. Pat repaired traffic signals in Zanesville and in Columbus for over twenty-five years, singing and playing acoustic guitar on weekends at restaurants and coffee houses. He is survived by brother Tim and wife Ruth Ellen of North Myrtle Beach, SC; daughter Lara Coffey of Florida who lives near her mother, Rebecca (nee Prouty) VanRiper; and many cousins living in and around Zanesville. The Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home conducted services on February 8th at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. Their website and the FindAGrave websites have extended bios about Pat.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 8 to Mar. 18, 2020
