Patrick J. Quinn III, of Zanesville, passed away on Tues. April 21, 2020 at his residence. He was born on Jan 19, 1981 in Zanesville, Ohio to Patrick and Teresa Kirkbride Quinn. He was a welding supervisor the Action Group in Reynoldsburg. He is survived by his parnets, fiancée, Andrea Garrett Spears of the home, 2 children, Wyatt and Abbigail Quinn of the home, 3 sisters, Jessica Evans of Philo, Heather Quinn of Zanesville and Amber Quinn of McConnelsville. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Matheney Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the family. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
