Patsy Ann McCoyZanesville - Patsy Ann McCoy, 76, of Zanesville, passed away at 6:00 p.m. Monday September 7, 2020 at Genesis Hospital. She was born on March 27, 1944 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Richard and Rosemary (Wyatt) Shultz.Patsy was a 1962 graduate of Maysville High School and retired from Good Samaritan Hospital after 20 years of employment. Patsy lived a very full life. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she adored. She appreciated the many friendships she made while living in Zanesville.Patsy is survived by her daughter Robin McCoy (Steve) of Zanesville. Three sisters Joann Bates of Zanesville, Carol (Arthur) Burns of Roseville, and Donna (Tom)Burns of Zanesville. A sister-in-law Linda Shultz of Mansfield. Five grandchildren Ashley Harris (James), Rebecca Lane (John), Roger Lane Jr. (Shyenn), Heather McCoy and Sarah McCoy. Nine great-grandchildren JayShawn Harris, Leann Sholtis, Nevaeh Robinson, Markia Hardin, Marcedes Nowlin, Jayden Harris, Sophia Norman, Jaycee Curtis, and John Norman, Jr. Many nieces and nephews.Patsy was preceded in death by her son Richard (Mike) McCoy who died May 8, 2017, a sister Betty (Shultz) Griffin, three brothers Edward Shultz, George Shultz, and Richard Shultz.Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Thursday September 10, 2020 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday September 11, 2020 with Pastor Dean Cole officiating. Burial will be in Zanesville Memorial Park. Following the burial a gathering will be held at Meadow Farm Methodist Church.