Patsy B. Post
Zanesville - Patsy Bea Deveny Post, 87 of Zanesville, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at The Oaks at Bethesda. She was born November 19, 1932 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Charles J. and Beatrice Rice Deveny. Patsy graduated from Lash High School and was an office receptionist for Grief Brothers.
She is survived by her daughter Sandra Post (Lynne) Parker; three grandsons: Joshua, Cameron and Brady; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Post; brother and sister in law Charles and Willa Ruth Deveny Jr.; and a sister and brother in law Martha and Don Lebold.
Memorial contributions may be made to the South Zanesville Fire Department, 24 East Main Street, Zanesville, OH 43701.
Graveside services will be at 11AM Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Zanesville Memorial Park for family and close friends.
