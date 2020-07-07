1/
Patsy B. Post
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patsy B. Post

Zanesville - Patsy Bea Deveny Post, 87 of Zanesville, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at The Oaks at Bethesda. She was born November 19, 1932 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Charles J. and Beatrice Rice Deveny. Patsy graduated from Lash High School and was an office receptionist for Grief Brothers.

She is survived by her daughter Sandra Post (Lynne) Parker; three grandsons: Joshua, Cameron and Brady; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Post; brother and sister in law Charles and Willa Ruth Deveny Jr.; and a sister and brother in law Martha and Don Lebold.

Memorial contributions may be made to the South Zanesville Fire Department, 24 East Main Street, Zanesville, OH 43701.

Graveside services will be at 11AM Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Zanesville Memorial Park for family and close friends.

THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE has the distinct honor of serving the family.

To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our Locally Owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Zanesville Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snouffer Funeral Home
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved