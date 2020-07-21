Patsy "Patty" Hosey
Zanesville - Patsy "Patty" Hosey, age 67, of Zanesville, died 9:14 PM, Friday, July 17, 2020. She was born Thursday, June 18, 1953, in Zanesville, OH the daughter of Harry Brown and Maggie (Lynch) Brown. Patty graduated in 1972, from Tri-Valley and Mid-East Ohio Vocational School and retired from Brockway Glass after 34 years. She loved to garden, read and hang with her sister and grandkids. She is survived by one daughter, Debbie (Shawn) Geer of Zanesville, one son, Terry (Melissa) Hosey of Crooksville; three grandchildren, Donovan, Brandon and Mitchell; two great grandchildren; Kendall and Bennett; two brothers, Gary Brown and Jim (Rose) Brown, two sisters, Susan Brown, and Linda (Robert) Hummel and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Bonnie Myers and Betty Brown and one sister-in-law, Tina Brown. Friends may call from 2 to 4 PM & 6 to 8PM on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue Zanesville. Due to current health concerns family and friends are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Entombment will conclude in the Zanesville Memorial Park. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
