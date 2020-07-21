1/1
Patsy "Patty" Hosey
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patsy "Patty" Hosey

Zanesville - Patsy "Patty" Hosey, age 67, of Zanesville, died 9:14 PM, Friday, July 17, 2020. She was born Thursday, June 18, 1953, in Zanesville, OH the daughter of Harry Brown and Maggie (Lynch) Brown. Patty graduated in 1972, from Tri-Valley and Mid-East Ohio Vocational School and retired from Brockway Glass after 34 years. She loved to garden, read and hang with her sister and grandkids. She is survived by one daughter, Debbie (Shawn) Geer of Zanesville, one son, Terry (Melissa) Hosey of Crooksville; three grandchildren, Donovan, Brandon and Mitchell; two great grandchildren; Kendall and Bennett; two brothers, Gary Brown and Jim (Rose) Brown, two sisters, Susan Brown, and Linda (Robert) Hummel and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Bonnie Myers and Betty Brown and one sister-in-law, Tina Brown. Friends may call from 2 to 4 PM & 6 to 8PM on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue Zanesville. Due to current health concerns family and friends are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Entombment will conclude in the Zanesville Memorial Park. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 22, 2020
Patty and I were hired the same day in 1980 at Brockway Glass. she had a great laugh and a great sense of humor She will be missed so sorry for your loss :(
Jim Fraunfelter
Friend
July 21, 2020
I REMEMBER ALL THE TIME WE WORKED TOGETHER AT BROCKWAY YOU WAS A GOOD WORKER I MISS MY BROCKWAY PEOPLE. TERRY YOU HAD A VERY GOOD MOTHER .REST IN PEACE PATTY
RONALD EVELAND SR.
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved