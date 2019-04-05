Services
Miller-Huck Funeral Home & Cremation Service - McConnelsville
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
740-962-4471
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McKendree United Methodist Church
near McConnelsville, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
McKendree United Methodist Church
near McConnelsville, OH
Patsy R. Smith


McConnelsville - Patsy R. Smith 85, of McConnelsville , passed away at 9:15 a.m. April 3, 2019 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. She was born May 7, 1933 in McConnelsville, the daughter of the late Joseph Aber amd Zeola Gessel Aber. She worked as a telephone operator , also at Imperial Clevite, and was a member of the McKendree United Methodist Church in McConnelsville. She is survived by her husband of 66 years Roba Smith, children Jolene (Phillip) Matson, Cindy Smith (Kathryn Kissinger), Vickey (James) Hooper, Tammy (Scott) Rankin, Shawn (Diana) Smith, and Peter (Cathy) Smith; eleven grandchildren, and sixteen great grandchildren; sisters Jennifer Lewis and Janet Wheeler; brother Donald Aber, several brother in laws and sister in laws. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by sisters Betty Loar and Mary Ann Bellville, brothers Dan Aber and Joseph Aber II. Friends may call 12 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the McKendree United Methodist Church near McConnelsville where there will be a Memorial service at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Lee Ann Dunlap officiating. Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to McKendree United Methodist Church in McConnelsville, Ohio .Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 5, 2019
