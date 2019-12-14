|
Paul Busche
Zanesville - Paul W. Busche, 96, of Zanesville, died at 2:15 A.M. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware, Ohio. He was born and raised on a Muskingum Fruit Farm near New Concord on December 14, 1923 in Zanesville, a son of the late Delbert L. and Ida Stine Busche. Paul graduated from New Concord High School Class of 1942, was in the Army Air Force from January 1944-May of 1946 and served with the 8th Air Force in England. He had been employed by Ohio Power Electrical Generating Plant at Philo from 1946-1961, then worked as a civilian at the Air Force Logistics Repair Depot at Newark (NAFS) from 1961-1984. Paul then served the facility as manager over repair and calibration of Aircraft and Missile Guidance Systems. He retired in 1984, then was a part-time employee for Holiday Inn from 1986-2005. Paul was a member of the New Concord Church of Christ, Hebron Post #285 of the American Legion and very active in Post Programs.
Paul enjoyed woodworking and building furniture for every member of the family, was an avid bird watcher, grew the best flowers and enjoyed his 10 acres of land and heated his home with the firewood that he cut off the land.
He is survived by a daughter, Janet Busche of Powell; a son, William (Patricia) Busche of Westerville; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and his loving canine companion, Molly.
In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Sharrock Busche, who died in October 16, 1994; a son, Robert Busche; a brother, Delbert W. Busche and two sisters, Doris Busche and Helen Gibson.
Friends and family may call from 6-8 P.M. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE ZANESVILLE, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, December 19, 2019. He will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Marjorie, with full military rites being accorded to him by the George Selsam Post 1058 and American Legion Post 29 at St. Paul Cemetery, Sonora.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Willow Brook at Delaware Run,100 Delaware Crossing West, Delaware, Ohio, 43015 or to the Animal Shelter Society, 1430 Newark Road, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, 2019