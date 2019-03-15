Services
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
Zanesville - Paul Eugene Beckwith, 74, formerly of Zanesville passed away at Mount Carmel West Hospital in Columbus on March 13, 2019.

Paul was born in Zanesville on November 6, 1944. He is the son of the late Vernon and Pauline (Watson) Beckwith.

Paul retired in 2008 from West Muskingum School District where he drove School Bus for over 20 years. He previously worked for the Ohio Ferro Allow in Philo. He was an avid sports fan, he loved to coach, play and watch all sports especially with his grandchildren.

Paul is survived by his children, Joedon (Jenni) Beckwith of Canal Winchester, Ashley (Jeremy) Culbertson of Newark, Christopher Bischoff of Zanesville; his grandchildren, Brody, Logan, Maddie, Unity, Braylon, Carter, Jake and Karissa; his brother, Bill Beckwith; his two nieces, Stacie Pettit and Shanna Trout and the mother of his children, Beth Ann (Ferguson) Beckwith of Zanesville.

In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in death by twin sister, Paula Morozowsky and other siblings, Donna Hatfield, Jack Beckwith and Jerry Beckwith.

Memorial Visitations will be from 2 to 4 pm on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. A prayer service will be held at 4 pm.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 15, 2019
