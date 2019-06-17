Services
Paul E. Click


1940 - 2019
Paul E. Click Obituary
Paul E. Click

Philo - Paul E. Click, 79 of Philo, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his residence.

Paul was born in Deavertown, Ohio on January 17, 1940. He is the son of the late Douglas E. and Evelyn M. (Cohagan) Click. He worked for over 20 years at the Ohio Ferro Alloy in Philo and he retired in 1996 after 20 years with Six-Counties in Zanesville. He was a member of the Philo Baptist Church and he is a retired member of the Harrison Township Fire Department. He was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed hunting and fishing and he also loved going to auctions and yard sales.

Paul is survived by his wife of 60 years, Arlene (Welch) Click whom he married July 12, 1959; his two children, Kenny (Dee) Click of Philo and Karen (Mark) Young of Amanda, Ohio; his five grandchildren, Kendra, James, Jesse, Jordan, Austin; his great grandchildren Aalijah and Daisie and his step great-grandchildren, Aiden and Anna Mae.

In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his brother Billie Lee Click and his sister Janice Louise Ellis.

Visitations will be 12 to 2 pm on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2 pm. Pastor Lisa Jenkins will officiate the service.

www.farusfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder on June 17, 2019
