Paul E. Kussmaul
Zanesville - Paul E. Kussmaul, 76 years old, passed away Thursday afternoon on July 9, 2020 at Genesis-Morrison House Hospice after a short battle with cancer. He was born in Zanesville on Sept. 1, 1943 to the late Paul J. "Shack" Kussmaul and Margaret "Peg" Evans Kussmaul,
Paul was a 1961 graduate of ZHS and a member of the 342nd M.P. Army Reserves. He retired from Evans Bros. Concrete. Paul was an exceptional Dad to his son, Glen, and a loving and proud Grandpa to Morgan and Matt. Paul enjoyed attending all their sporting events and Matt's racing. They will always cherish the happy memories and teachable moments from their Grandpa.
Paul is survived by his wife, Linda Nykile Kussmaul, whom he married on July 16, 1966; a son, Glen Kussmaul (Heather Rowe) and 2 wonderful grand kids, twins, Morgan and Matt Kussmaul; sisters-in-law, Kate Sharrer ; Mary(Glen) Kirkbride, Rose Gibson, brother-in-law, Mike (Barb) Nykile; former brother-in-law, John (Sherry) Colling, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, his beloved "Grand Dog" Hunter, a good friend, Steve Kelso and Paul's friend since early childhood, Dave Barnett.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Kussmaul Colling Dennis, his Grandad, Glenn (Mae) Evans and Louise Friesinger; his Father and Mother-in-law, Frank and Kathryn (Yester) Nykile; brothers-in-law, Harl Sharrer, Kenny Gibson, Ed Dennis and a good friend, Ron Frame.
Paul enjoyed taking care of his lawn, building things and making stained glass items. He strove for perfection in everything he did. He lived a full life with many accomplishments and blessings.
Paul was a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, and in his younger days he played on a Slow Pitch softball team, played golf and also acted in several plays at Zane Trace Players and Community Theater. He was an active and dedicated member and a Past Monarch of Amrou Grotto and a member of Lodge of Amity #5
Private graveside services will take place at Pleasant Grove Cemetery under the direction of BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE.
A Remembrance and Celebration of Paul's Life will be held at the Amrou Grotto Prophets Park, 2560 Old River Road, Zanesville on July 16, 2020 from 5-7 P.M. for Family, Friends and Grotto Members. The Family would enjoy and treasure your memories or stories about Paul. Following the celebration a Grotto service will be held at 7:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Genesis-Morrison House Hospice, 713 Forest Ave. Zanesville, OH 43701. They provided compassionate care, kindness, support and helped all of us get through this difficult time.
