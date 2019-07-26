|
|
Paul E. Penrod
New Lexington, Ohio - Paul E. Penrod, 76, of New Lexington, Ohio died at 2:55pm on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his home.
Born September 17, 1942 in New Lexington, Ohio to the late Arthur G., Sr. and Esther P. Dusenberry Penrod.
Paul was a heavy equipment operator for the Perry County Engineers Office for 17 years.
Survived by two sisters, Barbara Bolden and Karen (Jack) Hinkle; special nephew, Mike Penrod and many other nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Donna Lou Neff Penrod and a brother, Arthur G. Penrod, Jr.
At his request, no calling hours will be held; graveside funeral service and burial will be held at 1:00pm today (Friday, July 26, 2019) with Chaplin Nathan Nordine officiating at New Lexington Cemetery, 440 Swigart Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio in charge of arrangements.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on July 26, 2019