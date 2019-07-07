Services
Services

Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
Paul Edward Lovingshimer


1943 - 2019
Paul Edward Lovingshimer Obituary
Paul Edward Lovingshimer

Roseville - Paul Edward Lovingshimer, 76, of Roseville, passed away on July 4, 2019 at his residence.

Paul was born in New Lexington on January 31, 1943. He is the son of the late Charles Edward and Sadie Mae Lovingshimer. He was Baptist by faith and he worked as an electrician for GE and also as an operator for Lime Materials. He served his country in the US Navy.

Paul is survived by his wife, Brenda Lovingshimer, his two daughters, Debbie (Mike) Clark of Roseville and Kathy Lovingshimer of Dresden; his granddaughter, Kayla Marie (Josh) Jordan; his brother, Carl Lovingshimer; and his four sisters, June Rienschield, Ruthie Kinney, Shirley Downing and Rose Tigner.

In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kayla Rena Lovingshimer and his brother, Charles Lovingshimer Jr., and his sisters, Mary Connant, Stella Spires, and Betty Love.

Please consider making memorial contributions to help with funeral expenses, to CNB, PO Box 423, Duncan Falls, Ohio, 43734.

Visitations will be 11 to 1 pm on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Funeral Services will be held at 1 pm with Pastor Tim Patton officiating. He will be laid to rest in New Lexington Cemetery with full military honors.

www.farusfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder on July 7, 2019
