Paul Franklin Marshall Obituary
Paul Franklin Marshall

Parma Heights - Paul Franklin Marshall (Pooh Bear) 86 went to be with the Lord on January 7th, 2020. Beloved husband of Joy Marshall(Jo Bear, deceased). Father of Paula Jean Marshall(deceased). He was the son of the late Acie and MaryLou Marshall. Dad #2 to Brats 1,2,3,and 4, Brother, Uncle, Great Uncle and Friend to many.

Paul was a proud U.S. Army Korean War Veteran.

Visitation Monday January 13th 4-7 pm at J. E. Humphrey Funeral Home in Shawnee. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 am on Tuesday January 14th at the funeral home. Interment: Community Gardens Cemetery in New Lexington, Ohio.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
