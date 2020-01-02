Services
Paul Gene Bowman 87, of McConnelsville passed away at 4:44 p.m. December 30, 2019 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus. He was born November 4, 1932 in Chesterhill the son of the late Earl Bowman and Mabel Edgerton Bowman. He retired from Chesterhill Stone Co. and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in McConnelsville and Webb Lodge #0252 F&AM of Stockport. Surviving are his wife, Madelon Kern Bowman whom he married June 1, 1958; sons, Mark (Cheryl) Bowman and Tim (Lorrie) Bowman both of McConnelsville; daughters, Kelly (Jeff) Williams of Malta and Lynn (Todd) Butler of Zanesville; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Craig of Frazeysburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Dugan; and brothers, Frederick Bowman and Richard Bowman. Friends may call Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. at Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville, where services will be held at 2:30 with Mike Wells officiating. Burial will be held later in McConnelsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the M&M EMS 77 S. 4th Street McConnelsville, Ohio 43756 or Trinity United Methodist Church in McConnelsville. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
