Chute-Wiley Funeral Home
118 S Jackson Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
(740) 342-1273
Paul "Hutch" Hutchison

Paul "Hutch" Hutchison Obituary
Paul "Hutch" Hutchison

New Lexington - Paul "Hutch" Hutchison, born September 29, 1930 in Crooksville, Ohio to the late Asa and Kathryn Hutchison. Paul passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at SKLD Nursing Home, New Lexington.

He worked for many years at the Perry County Tribune.

He is survived by children Vikki (David) Clark, Sheri (Richard) Howdyshell, Bobbi (Phil) Wollenberg and Mike Hutchison. Grandchildren Corey (Laurie) Clark, Ryan (Ashley) Clark, Wyatt (Pauline) Howdyshell, Jesse Howdyshell, Ashley Wollenberg, Jordan Wollenberg, Melanie (Derek) Watts, and Dylan Hutchison. Great-grandchildren Lilly, Alex and Anne Clark, Ryan, Owyn and Austyn Clark, Jonathan (Emily) Howdyshell, Liam and Evie Reed, and Audrey Smith. Great great-grandchildren Hayden Howdyshell. Sibling Irene Vernon. Preceded in death by siblings Elizabeth Hazlett, Asa Hutchison Jr, Edna Lloyd, Christina Allen, Kathryn Hatem, Martha Yank and Fred Hutchison.

Calling hours will be held from 1:00 until 3:00 PM Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the CHUTE-WILEY Funeral Home, 118 S Jackson St. New Lexington. A gathering of family and friends will be held following the calling hours at 3:00 PM at the New Lexington Elks Lodge, 109 S Main St, New Lexington. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Perry County Cancer Alliance, P.O. Box 724, New Lexington, OH 43764. To sign online guestbook please go to www.chutewiley.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
