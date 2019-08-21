|
Paul J. Kuttler, Jr.
Zanesville - Paul J. Kuttler, Jr., 91, of Zanesville, died at 9:30 A.M. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. He was born August 11, 1928, in Zanesville, a son of the late Paul J. Kuttler and Beulah Few Kuttler Bunting. He was a Veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean Conflict. He retired after thirty-three years from Brockway-Owens Mould Shop and also worked as a driver for Imlay's Flowers for over ten years. Paul was a member of Central Presbyterian Church where he served as Trustee, a member of the VFW Post 1058, American Legion Post 29, Local Union No. 121, American Flint Glass Workers, and Genesis Bethesda Transport Volunteers.
He is survived by a son, Marc (Chris) Kuttler; and two grandchildren, Andrew and Mary Beth Kuttler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen JoAnn Trout Kuttler; a son, Eric Kuttler; and a daughter, Lisa Kuttler.
Friends and family may call from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, August 23, 2019, with Pastor Tara Mitchell officiating. He will be laid to rest at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville with full Military Honors to be accorded to him by the United States Army in conjunction with the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and the American Legion Post 29.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 21, 2019