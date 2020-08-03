1/
Paul L. Robinson
Paul L. Robinson

Zanesville - Paul L. Robinson, 70, of Zanesville, passed away on Sunday August 2, 2020 at his home. He was born on April 28, 1950 in Zanesville, a son of the late Gailey and Helen (Settles) Robinson. He was formerly employed at Central Silica in Glass Rock. He was a United States Navy veteran and a member of the Calvary Bible Fellowship (Mennonite).

He is survived by his wife Judy Robinson. One son Jason P. Robinson. Two grandchildren Cameron and Hunter Robinson. Two sisters Gail Sue Hammer and Rose Limato.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters Nancy Dixon, Mary Roadcap, and Deborah Waltz.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday August 6, 2020 at Calvary Bible Fellowship 12245 Amish Ridge Road Mount Perry, Ohio with Pastor Enos Byler officiating. Burial will be in Zanesville Memorial Park where military honors will be provided by Zanesville VFW Post #1058 and American Legion Post #29. To sign the online guest book please visit

www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com






Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
