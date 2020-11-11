1/
Paul Lee Hupp
1956 - 2020
Paul Lee Hupp

SOMERSET - On Monday, November 9, 2020, Paul Lee Hupp, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 64. Paul was met in Heaven by his best friend and loyal companion Eighty!

Paul was born on March 18, 1956 in Zanesville, Ohio to Paul and Marcella Hupp (McGrath). On December 14, 1981, he married the love of his life Sharon Jane "Janie" Graves. Together they raised three sons, Ron, Jim, and Travis.

Paul had a passion for hunting. He also loved to people watch. Paul was a loyal friend who would always be the first to help anyone that needed help. He was known for his quick trips to town everyday to sit and watch people walk around the square, and his friendly wave as you passed by him.

Paul was preceded in death by his father, Paul Hupp, his mother, Marcella McGrath, stepfather, Walter McGrath, and his sister, Mary Sue Marks. He is survived by his wife Sharon; his three children, Ron Fulk, Jim Fulk (Crystal), and Travis (Kelli); his brother Bobby Joe (Annette); sisters, Charlene Hoover (Lynn), Jackie Hart (William); grandchildren, Savannah, Sierra, Gavyn, and Piper; great-grandchildren, Isaiah and Kyson; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for the immediate family will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Somerset United Methodist Church. Flowers or donations my be sent to 10015 Hopewell Twp. Rd. 68 NW, Somerset, Ohio 43783.

Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.

www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com




Published in Times Recorder & Advocate from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Somerset United Methodist Church
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
(740) 743-1652
