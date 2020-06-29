Paul Lloyd "Butch" Martindale
Zanesville - Paul Lloyd "Butch" Martindale, age 74 of Zanesville, died 11:18 PM, Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his home in Zanesville, following an extended illness.
He was born Monday, November 19, 1945 in Zanesville, the son of Paul P. Martindale and Rosetta (Camp) Martindale. He was married on Monday, April 5, 1965 to Bertha A. (Worden) Martindale.
Paul worked as a security guard. He enjoyed Bingo and spending time with his family.
Paul is survived by three daughters: Tamara (Brady) Severt, Marie Lemon and Paula Martindale all of Zanesville; six grandchildren: Paul Kessler, Stephen A. Kessler, Robert Charles Lemon, Timothy Allen Lemon and Amber Marie Lemon all of Zanesville and James Allen Kessler, III of Florida; several great grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Wilma Marks, Phyllis, McWhorter and Gary And Rick Martindale; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
The family would like to thank the staff at Shriver's Hospice for the loving and compassionate care they gave Paul the last few months. Donations may be made in Paul's memory to the Shriver's Hospice, 601 Underwood St., Zanesville, OH 43701.
In keeping with Paul's wishes he will be cremated and a private family service will take place at a later date. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.